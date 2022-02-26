AEW announced on this evening’s edition of Rampage that two more matches have been confirmed for the March 6th Revolution pay-per-view from Orlando, Florida.

Jade Cargill will defend her TBS championship against Tay Conti. Then, Andrade El Idolo, Matt Hardy, and Isiah Kassidy will take on Sting, Darby Allin, and TNT champion Sammy Guevara in the first ever trios tornado tag team bout.

UPDATE LINEUP FOR REVOLUTION IS BELOW:

-AEW World Championship: “Hangman” Adam Page (c) vs. Adam Cole

-AEW Women’s World Championship: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (c) vs. Thunder Rosa

-AEW World Tag Team Championship: Jurassic Express (c) vs. reDRagon vs. TBD

-TBS Women’s Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Tay Conti

-Dog Collar Match: CM Punk vs. MJF

-Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson

-Andrade El Idol/Isiah Kassidy/Matt Hardy vs. Sting/Darby Allin/Sammy Guevara

-Face of the Revolution Ladder Match: Keith Lee vs. Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks vs. TBD vs. TBD