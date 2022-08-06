Tonight’s AEW Rampage featured Madison Rayne defeating Leila Grey in singles-action, which was Rayne’s debut match with the promotion after signing with them earlier this week. Shortly after the bout concluded TBS champion Jade Cargill came out ton confront Rayne, and asked her to answer the open challenge she was holding at this Wednesday’s Quake By The Lake edition of Dynamite in Minneapolis. Rayne accepted, and the match was made official.

Undefeated TBS Champion Jade Cargill invites Madison Rayne to her Open Challenge for the TBS title this Wednesday LIVE at #AEWDynamite #QuakeByTheLake on TBS! We are LIVE on TNT with #AEWRampage right now! pic.twitter.com/OZF2M0sEKL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 6, 2022

-Jon Moxley vs. Chris Jericho for the AEW interim world championship

-Brody King vs. Darby Allin coffin match

-Lucha Bros vs. RUSH/Andrade El Idolo tornado tag

-Jade Cargill vs. Madison Rayne for the TBS championship