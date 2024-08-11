Norfolk, Virginia just got a big match added to the lineup for the August 14 episode of AEW Dynamite.

During the August 10 episode of AEW Collision in Arlington, Texas, Hikaru Shida defeated Aleah James in a quick singles bout before the AEW Trios Championship Eliminator main event of the evening.

After her match, Shida spoke with Lexy Nair backstage and mentioned how she wanted a chance to get on the card at AEW ALL IN 2024 at Wembley Stadium in London, England later this month.

While talking, Shida would go on to challenge Mercedes Mone for a shot at the TBS Women’s Championship in a match on next week’s AEW Dynamite where if she wins, she takes Mone’s spot against Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. at AEW ALL IN 2024.

Tony Khan would confirm the match seconds after the segment wrapped up.

“Hikaru Shida made the challenge tonight LIVE on AEW Collision,” Khan wrote via X. “Now I’ll make it official in real-time! This Wednesday, August 14, Norfolk, VA., Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite on TBS at 8pm ET/7pm CT, the TBS Championship [will be on the line with] Mercedes Mone vs. Hikaru Shida. [The] winner defends versus Dr. Britt Baker at AEW ALL IN!”

Hikaru Shida needs REAL COMPETITION to pave her way to #AEWALLIN in London! And she is challenging right at the TOP of the division to make it happen! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@shidahikaru | @LexyNair | @MercedesVarnado pic.twitter.com/eIhfs8vN8p — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 11, 2024