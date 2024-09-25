Get your popcorn and drinks ready early on Wednesday night.

Ahead of the annual Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York, Tony Khan surfaced on social media with a special announcement.

The AEW President announced that the first 30 minutes of AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam on TBS on 9/25 will feature limited commercial interruptions.

“Thank you all who watch AEW,” Khan’s X post began. “Tomorrow’s our biggest annual Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite show, on TBS 8pm ET/7pm CT — AEW Grand Slam live from New York!”

Khan continued, “Thanks to our great partners [at] TBS Network, Wednesday AEW Grand Slam will limit our commercials in the first 30 minutes, TOMORROW!”

