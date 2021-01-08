During her appearance on WINCLY, Teal Piper spoke about her engagement to fellow wrestler Michael Deimos and what it’s like to date someone in the industry. Here’s what she had to say:

Well, we’re probably one of the few people that got together because of quarantine, kind of. We met at LA Fan Fest back in March 2020, and I was actually about to get my knee rebuilt. And he had just gone through a major neck surgery. We started chatting about wrestling and stuff like that, and then next thing we know, the plague hits. And we start hanging out every day and kind of quarantine together.

I think entertainment, in general, is a tricky business to be in as a couple, but as far as pro wrestling goes, there’s been so many lows with the industry because of everything going on this year. I feel like we’re at the hardest time right now, and it’ll only get easier, but it’s nice to have someone you care about in the business that you get to work with and train with. I think a lot of couples, no matter what their job is, sometimes wish that they could work with their spouse and have that experience through life with them. So I think it’s exciting.