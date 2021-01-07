During an appearance on WINCLY, Teal Piper discussed the status of Women of Wrestling (WOW). Here’s what she had to say:

Well, I don’t know what goes on with WOW with COVID and everything, but I’m sure that they’re just on hiatus, like most programs are, and that they will return when the time is right. They’re taking COVID very seriously and are taking every precaution possible to keep the girls there healthy. So I’m sure they will come back, probably later 2021 if I had to guess when LA opens back up, but as far as everything else goes, of course, I’m keeping the door open. We both are. I think our main thing is right now, I’m developing my techniques better, and we just are enjoying doing House of Heathens as a tag team and getting out there doing that. So that’s kind of where our focus is and whatever opportunity happens happens, but we know what our goals are.

Credit: WINCLY.