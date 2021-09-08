AEW stars Scott Parker and Shane Matthews, better known as Team 2.0, recently held a Q&A on their Youtube channel to discuss their experience in the promotion thus far. Check out what they had to say in the highlights below.

Says AEW is as fun as everyone says it is:

Yes [AEW is as fun as everyone says it is]. Since we’ve been here, it’s restored my love for professional wrestling and I know CM Punk said something similar like, ‘I’m back in professional wrestling’ and there’s a lot of truth to that because it’s just a great environment, great company. Everyone’s striving to put out the best product possible and it’s just a lot of absolute great people. Just great people. Great wrestlers, great people, great fans.

On getting used to traveling again:

We’d kind of forgotten what it feels like to be traveling professional wrestlers again. We hadn’t wrestled outside of Florida in what? Three years? So, yeah. It’s been really nice to travel around and I can’t wait to go and see some of these old spots we used to go to, go get an authentic cheesesteak [from] Tony Luke’s, good ‘ole Tony Luke’s. Really looking forward to going to these places again and actually getting out and about in the world.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)