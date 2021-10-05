AEW stars Matt Lee and Jeff Parker, better known as Team 2Point0, recently spoke on AdFreeShows about the repackaging done in NXT shortly after their release. Parker and Lee also joke about NXT giving them free publicity by branding themselves as 2.0. Check out the highlights below.

They both thank NXT for the free publicity:

MATT: “Funny how that works. Thank you for the publicity guys, thank you very much. It’s flattering.”

JEFF: “It’s very nice of them. Got some paint splatter. Flattering.”

Say they both like the new product NXT is putting out:

MATT: “I watched it. I liked it. I enjoyed the new presentation, it was cool seeing new faces. I’m happy for those guys.”

JEFF: “Change is always weird, right? Especially when so you’re familiar with something and you like something. When it changes, it’s not always for you or the person, as a fan, it might not always be the best, but maybe it’ll work out, maybe it won’t. We don’t know yet. You do always have to try something different, sometimes, and this is what we’re getting. You look at the crop of new people coming through, they’re taking people from the PC and just throwing them in the deep end, sink or swim.”

MATT: “WCW used to do that, the classic Nitro entrance and then 99, they switch it. They’re getting their ass beat and did a whole entire makeover and started pushing younger talent. This is what companies do.”

On seeing hints of the NXT repackage:

JEFF: “I think we were part of the repackaging [laughs].”

MATT: “It felt like something was happening. I remember in, I want to say March, they had us all take pictures and they took our weight and they made it sound like it was for licensing or something. Something seemed off. It felt like we were at the meat market.”

