During their interview on the AEW Unrestricted podcast team 2Point0 (Jeff Parker & Matt Lee) spoke about their pairing with technician Daniel Garcia, and how their signing with the promotion came together so quickly after their release from WWE. Highlights are below.

How their AEW signing came together:

JEFF PARKER:”Getting to AEW started by getting fired from WWE. That was a big first step. That was the first domino to fall. [Laughs]. That was terrifying time because Matt just had a child so his wife was expecting at the time.”

MATT LEE: “We were seven weeks out when we got let go. I gotta figure out how to make a living, there’s immigration issues because we’re Canadian. Are we gonna have to move back? We obviously don’t want to move back. I want this kid to be American, give him some options.”

Says things at AEW happened very quickly:

JEFF PARKER: “We have been here for the better part of three years so we’ve set down roots. We don’t necessarily go back home permanently, especially moving back to Canada as far as wrestling goes, your options are substantially limited, especially during the pandemic. That was the biggest part of ‘what do we do? how do we figure out that?’ The first leg after being fired was figuring out that part more so than what are we going to do as far as wrestling goes. That had to be secondary because we couldn’t do anything until that was figured out. Luckily for us, we know a lot of people in AEW. You make a lot of friends, put in a couple of calls like, ‘Hey guys, look, if there’s anything you can do for us,’ some people think that if you have a friend, they’ll get you a job. Doesn’t work like that. At the most, you get an opportunity or put a good word in. That’s kind of the trajectory that it was. ‘Oh, maybe we’ll get you for Dark,’ Yeah, no problem. As long as we could get a foot in the door and try and see if we can work something out. That was the first progression and then we went to talking. We get a call being like, ‘Tony has an idea for you on Dynamite.’ Out of nowhere,” he said.

MATT LEE: “I get a call from Chris Harrington on a Saturday night at 10pm and he goes, ‘So, we’re going to bring you in on Tuesday.’ What? What is happening here? We get another call where Jeff ended up speaking to him where he says, ‘I think Tony has an idea for you guys for Dynamite.’ We’re like, ‘What is happening?’ It happened so fast.”

On their pairing with Daniel Garcia:

MATT LEE: “Tony had an idea for the six-man tag and wanted to use Moxley, Darby, and King together as a trio. So he paired us with Daniel Garcia and it meshed really well. That match could not have gone any better for us.”

JEFF PARKER: “Absolutely fantastic. I really couldn’t have asked for anybody better to be paired up with. It’s always a terrifying thing when you get thrown together with somebody because chemistry is a big thing.”

MATT LEE: “We were kind of familiar with him because he’s a Northeast guy too from Buffalo and he would wrestle in our area in Montreal, so we were familiar with him. Tony had us do this promo, I guess to announce the match for Dynamite, and it clicked. We fed off each other and he listened and we listened to his ideas, and it just meshed so well. We could not ask for more.”

