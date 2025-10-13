— TNA Wrestling has announced its return to Dallas, Texas, for TNA Genesis 2026.

While an exact date has yet to be revealed, the event is confirmed to air live on pay-per-view.

Genesis first debuted in 2005 and went on to become a staple on the TNA calendar. After a brief hiatus beginning in 2021, the event made its comeback in 2025, taking place in Garland, Texas, and headlined by Nic Nemeth vs. Joe Hendry for the TNA World Championship.

— TNA Wrestling will present a special “After The Glory” edition of TNA iMPACT! on October 16.

The episode will feature highlights from Bound For Glory and feature exclusive interviews with the newly crowned champions.

This special will air in place of a regular iMPACT! broadcast, meaning there will be no new matches or in-ring segments.

— The TNA World Tag Team and NXT Tag Team Championships were both up for grabs in a double title Tables Match at TNA Bound For Glory 2025. The Hardys (Matt & Jeff Hardy) defended their titles against Team 3D (Bully Ray & D-Von Dudley) in a battle between two of the most legendary tag teams in wrestling history.

Under the rules, both members of a team had to go through a table for the match to end. The first elimination came when Bully and D-Von connected with a 3D on Jeff Hardy through a table. Later, Jeff evened the score by delivering a Swanton Bomb from the top of a ladder, crashing through a table with D-Von beneath him.

In the closing moments, The Hardys battered Bully Ray with repeated chairshots. As Bully pulled himself up using a table, he locked eyes with Matt and Jeff, seemingly accepting his fate. The Hardys dropped their chairs and instead chose to deliver a double chokeslam, sending Bully through the table to retain both the TNA and NXT Tag Team Championships.

After the match, The Hardys helped Team 3D to their feet, and the two teams shared an emotional embrace as the crowd erupted with “Thank you, Team 3D” chants. Before leaving the ring, Bully Ray and D-Von removed their boots and handed them to The Hardys, marking the end of an era.