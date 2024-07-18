Tonight’s AEW Dynamite took place from the Simmons Bank Arena in Little Rock, Arkansas and was broadcast on TBS. This was the promotion’s 250th episode. Here were the big news items from the show.

-As previously reported, we have a new AEW International Champion in MJF. Read about how he won it here.

-The Acclaimed officially joined Mark Briscoe and Swerve Strickland for Team AEW agains The Elite at Blood & Guts next week.

The Acclaimed have joined the AEW and ROH World Champions for Blood and Guts!#AEWDynamite 250 is LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/KmYZaOzYB0 — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) July 18, 2024

-Minoru Suzuki attacked Chris Jericho and told he that he will challenge for the FTW Championship on next week’s show. Not only that, but Big Bill and Bryan Keith will be banned from ringside.

-Mercedes Moné retained her TBS Championship over Nia Jax. Britt Baker attacked her after.

-Mariah May explained her attack on Toni Storm a week ago.

"Mariah…What took you so long" – Mariah May. Watch #AEWDynamite 250 LIVE on TBS!@MariahMayx pic.twitter.com/jvGFmfVyf5 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 18, 2024