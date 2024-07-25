Tonight’s AEW Blood & Guts television special was headlined by the Blood & Guts matchup, which saw The Elite (Young Bucks, Jack Perry, Kazuchika Okada & Adam Page) take on Team AEW (Mark Briscoe, The Acclaimed, Darby Allin, Swerve Strickland).

The match was a brutal back and forth bloodbath, with each team utilizing a ton of weapons including chairs, tables, staple-guns, thumb-tacs, and even some good ole gasoline. In the end, Matt Jackson quit to stop Darby Allin from lighting Jack Perry on fire.

That’s not all, Allin managed to coax Jackson into granting him a TNT Championship match against Perry at All In next month in Wembley. Jackson agreed, but only if Allin stood down, which he did. Team AEW stood tall to end the show.

Swerve and Hangman finally get their hands on each other! Watch #AEWDynamite Blood & Guts LIVE on TBS!@SwerveConfident | #HangmanAdamPage pic.twitter.com/kyjOP3laoF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 25, 2024

Anthony Bowens goes through the stack of tables! Watch #AEWDynamite Blood & Guts LIVE on TBS!@Bowens_Official | @YoungBucks pic.twitter.com/kfE4zLZRu9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 25, 2024

Darby Allin wants his TNT Championship Match at #AEWAllIn and will set Jack Perry ON FIRE to get it! Watch #AEWDynamite Blood & Guts LIVE on TBS!@DarbyAllin | @boy_myth_legend pic.twitter.com/aTq4d2paRG — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 25, 2024

UPDATED LINEUP FOR AEW ALL IN:

AEW World Championship Match:

Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Bryan Danielson

AEW World Championship Match:

‘Timeless’ Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May

AEW TBS Championship Match:

Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Britt Baker

AEW TNT Championship Match:

Jack Perry (c) vs. Darby Allin

AEW American (International) Championship Match:

MJF (c) vs. Will Ospreay