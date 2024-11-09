Team Angle has reunited.

During an appearance at “The Big Event” convention in New York City over the weekend, the trio of Kurt Angle, Shelton Benjamin, and Charlie Haas reunited.

Taking to Instagram, Benjamin shared a photo of the group together. You can check out the photo below:

Team Angle competed together in WWE back in 2003. At one point, Angle was the WWE Heavyweight Champion while Haas & Benjamin were the WWE Tag Team Champions.

In other news, Tony Khan isn’t interested in getting into the ring.

Back in April, the AEW President took a TK Driver from The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson & Nicholas Jackson). He’s largely been kept off television since that spot.

During a recent appearance on the “Levack and Goz” podcast, “TK” was asked about a potential match in the future. He said,

“I still don’t think that is in the cards, but a lot of the best wrestlers in the world are in AEW. ‘Where the best wrestle’ is our tagline, and I want to keep it that way and keep myself out of the ring.”