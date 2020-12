Tonight’s WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames 2020” event opened up with Team LeRae (Candice LeRae, Toni Storm, Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez) defeating Team Blackheart (Shotzi Blackheart, Ember Moon, Rhea Ripley, NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai).

The finish saw Gonzalez pin Shirai after a single-arm powerbomb from the top rope, through a ladder bridge that was in the middle of the structure where the two rings meet.

Team Blackheart had the entry advantage for the bout. The match featured interference from Indi Hartwell.

Below are several photos and videos from tonight’s WarGames opener at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida:

.@DakotaKai_WWE made headlines at least year's #NXTTakeOver, and with @RaquelWWE at her side, she'll do it again inside WARGAMES! pic.twitter.com/L5hiCaVc6o — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 7, 2020

Toni Storm about to to win the "Most Creative" Award inside #WarGames. #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/qF19EjVeyD — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 7, 2020

