Team Mexico will be wrestling with heavy hearts at WWE Survivor Series tonight.

During Friday night’s AAA Live Tour event at the 713 Music Hall in Houston, Texas, Penta announced that Team Mexico will be dedicating their traditional five-on-five elimination match against Team USA to the memory of Bronson Reed.

As noted, WWE announced on Friday that Bronson Reed passed away at the age of 38 due to medical complications.

With his fellow Team Mexico members by his side, Penta addressed the crowd in Houston and delivered an emotional speech about his fallen colleague.

“Tomorrow, we Mexicans are going to dedicate the match to a great friend we lost today, gentlemen,” Penta stated. “Because those of us who do this know and understand that we’re willing to give our lives in the ring, whenever the time comes.”

Penta went on to express his love for Reed before leading the fans in attendance in a loud “Bronson Reed!” chant.

“Bronson Reed, I love you, brother,” Penta continued. “And tomorrow, this match is for you, Bronson.”

A ten-bell salute in honor of Reed was also held prior to the start of Friday night’s AAA event, as was the case at the WWE live event in Athens, Georgia, that same evening.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this evening for live WWE Survivor Series Results coverage.

penta saying they’re dedicating the match tomorrow to bronson 🤍 https://t.co/GBa1YyDpxu — vivi (@lynchsvision) November 28, 2026