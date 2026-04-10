R-Truth and Damian Priest’s tag team may have just received its official name.

The current WWE Tag Team Champions, R-Truth and Damian Priest, appear to now be going by “Wepa Up,” according to newly released merchandise on WWE Shop (see below).

Truth and Priest captured the titles earlier this March with a victory over Tama Tonga and JC Mateo, and have since continued their run as an unlikely but entertaining duo.

Now, it looks like their pairing has an official identity.

Recent merchandise listings feature the name “Wepa Up,” which blends Priest’s signature “Wepa” catchphrase with Truth’s longtime “What’s Up?” slogan—something fans have seen play off each other during their on-screen segments.

It’s a natural fit.

While WWE has yet to formally acknowledge the name on television, the branding on official merchandise strongly suggests that “Wepa Up” is the direction moving forward for the reigning champions.