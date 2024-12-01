Ten of the top men’s Superstars in WWE went to war on Saturday night.

Wrapping up the 38th annual WWE Survivor Series premium live event on November 30 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada was the Men’s WarGames match.

The bout saw “Main Event” Jey Uso and Tama Tonga kick things off for their respective teamns. In the end, after CM Punk helped Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso hit a top-rope splash through a table on Reed, and each of The OG Bloodline members hit their finishers on Solo Sikoa, Reigns scored the pinfall to pick up the victory for his team.

The entire team of The OG Bloodline and CM Punk posed together to celebrate their big victory in an exciting main event for the WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 premium live event.

