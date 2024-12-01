Ten of the top women’s Superstars in WWE went to war on Saturday night.

Kicking off the 38th annual WWE Survivor Series premium live event on November 30 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada was the Women’s WarGames match.

The bout saw Bayley and Nia Jax started things off for their respective teams in a match that included belts, kendo sticks, trash cans, tables and even a fire extinguisher.

In the end, after IYO SKY hit a moonsault off the top of the cage with a trash can covering her head and upper-torso, it was Rhea Ripley, who entered last for her team, who hit a middle-rope Rip-Tide on Liv Morgan, who entered last for her team, through a table for the win.

The entire team of Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Naomi, IYO SKY and Bayley posed atop the WarGames cage to celebrate their big victory in an exciting opener for the WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 premium live event.

