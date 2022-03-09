The finals of the 2022 WWE NXT Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic are now official.

Tonight’s NXT Roadblock special featured two semi-finals matches. Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray defeated Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter to advance, while Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai defeated Cora Jade and Raquel Gonzalez to advance, due to interference by NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction.

The tournament finals will now take place at a later date with Shirai and KLR vs. Choo and Kai.

The winning team will have their names added to the Dusty Classic trophy, and they will receive a title shot from Dolin and Jayne.

Stay tuned for more on the Women’s Dusty Classic finals. Below is an updated look at the brackets, along with photos and videos from tonight’s matches:

FIRST ROUND

* Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray defeated Amari Miller and Lash Legend

* Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter defeated Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley

* Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai defeated Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta

* Cora Jade and Raquel Gonzalez defeated Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon

SEMI-FINALS

* Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray defeated Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter

* Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai defeated Cora Jade and Raquel Gonzalez

FINALS

* Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray vs. Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai

