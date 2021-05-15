WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase is returning to this NXT this Tuesday.

The Million Dollar Man announced the news on his social medial channels earlier today, declaring that his new property in Florida is just a short drive away from the Capitol Wrestling Center where the yellow-and-black brand takes place.

“You know, everybody is telling me, ‘Don’t buy property in Florida, it’s too hot. There’s never a winter season,’” DiBiase began. “You what I tell them? ‘I’m the Million Dollar Man and I’ll buy whatever I want.’ Besides, what’s another $20 million mansion in a state that has no income tax? But the best part about buying property in Orlando is it’s just a short limousine ride away from the Capitol Wrestling Center. That’s right, so Cameron Grimes, NXT Universe, I’ll see you this Tuesday on NXT.” (Thanks to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription)

Triple H later confirmed the news on his Twitter account. He writes, “A short drive from his new home … @WWE Hall of Famer @MDMTedDiBiase is coming to #WWENXT THIS Tuesday!”