WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase took part in a signing for K & S WrestleFest to discuss his recent run with NXT, and weigh in on some other topics like working with Virgil and his relationship with Terry Funk. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says it was hard to work with Virgil:

It was very hard [working with Virgil in the ring]. I mean, you know, if he had any real wrestling talent, he could’ve done a lot more. But it just wasn’t there. You know, not a — I don’t know. He’s just a different guy. He’s not totally a bad guy but, you know, and I think now more than anything, he didn’t have anything else, he didn’t save his money. Desperate people do desperate things so, all that stuff, you know, him setting up a table and trying to sell pictures at Grand Central Station. It’s just — and then just other things that I’ve heard makes it hard for me to… do anything with him. Now, if a promoter asks me, ‘Can we bring Virgil in?’ I say, ‘If you want to, yeah.’ I don’t wanna deny the guy an opportunity to make a buck.

Talks relationship with Terry Funk

Terry [Funk] was not only a friend, Terry’s more like a brother. I’ve known the Funk family half my life and even my decision to go to the WWE, I ran by Terry Funk. Yeah. His father, my father had what is the longest wrestling match ever. A three hour, 15 minute Texas Deathmatch in 1966.

