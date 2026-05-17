Ted DiBiase Jr. may not have been officially involved in WrestleMania 42, but he still found a way to become part of the conversation after a viral moment involving Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton.

Speaking with Clay Edwards, DiBiase reflected on attending WrestleMania weekend in Las Vegas and said the experience felt surreal, especially reconnecting with fans during signings.

“Man, I tell you, it’s surreal thinking back. I recently went to Vegas for WrestleMania, and it was—I got a great welcome.”

DiBiase explained that he purchased his own ticket to the event and eventually walked closer to ringside to get a better look at Rhodes and Orton, his former Legacy stablemates.

“I bought tickets to the show, even walked down to the ring and just got a closer look at my former tag partners and Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton.”

The moment quickly spread online, with some fans believing security had stopped DiBiase from getting physically involved in the storyline. According to DiBiase, however, the situation was entirely his own doing.

“That went nuclear viral. I mean, millions and millions of views. It was insane… I went into business for myself a little.”

The comments align with previous reporting that WWE had no serious plans to involve DiBiase in the Rhodes and Orton feud despite their shared Legacy history.

DiBiase was reportedly in Las Vegas for WrestleCon appearances rather than as part of WWE’s official WrestleMania festivities. Even so, his decision to move closer to the action created enough buzz that some fans briefly believed a Legacy reunion or storyline twist might happen live.

In the end, the moment turned out to be spontaneous rather than scripted, but it still demonstrated how nostalgia and history can instantly capture fan attention during WrestleMania weekend. Even without an official WWE role, DiBiase managed to generate one of the more talked-about fan moments surrounding the event.