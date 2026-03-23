Ted DiBiase Jr. is a free man.

One who has had his name cleared of all wrongdoing.

And he’s making sure people know it.

In addition to some interviews at the courthouse, a video and a statement, the former WWE Superstar once again resurfaced on Sunday to comment some more on the matter.

DiBiase Jr. took to his official X account on March 22 to thank his attorney for “defending his innocence” and for “bringing truth to the light.”

“A Mississippi jury has acquitted me on all charges,” DiBiase Jr.’s latest post began. “I am forever indebted to nationally recognized trial lawyer Eric Herschmann, who guided my overall defense strategy and stepped in to masterfully cross-examine the government’s star witness.”

DiBiase Jr. continued quoting Ice Cube while thanking who he considers to be “the best lawyer in the world,” Eric Herschmann.

“I and my family are grateful to him and Jon Gonzales of his firm Herschmann Benson Bowen for their incredible commitment and loyalty,” he added. “I have seen firsthand and agree with Ice Cube : Eric Herschmann is the best lawyer in the country!”

Thank you for defending my innocence and bring Truth into the light.”

He concluded the post by writing, “Forever Grateful.”