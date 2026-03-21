Ted DiBiase Jr. is speaking out after a major legal victory that brings an end to a years-long case.

The former WWE Tag Team Champion, and son of WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase, was found not guilty on 13 federal charges on Friday.

The charges included embezzlement, conspiracy, wire fraud, and money laundering, all stemming from a high-profile welfare fraud scandal involving the misuse of state funds in Mississippi.

DiBiase Jr. had been facing the possibility of more than 160 years in federal prison if convicted.

One day after the verdict, DiBiase Jr. took to social media to share a video along with a caption that reflected his faith and gratitude following the outcome.

“Do not take revenge, my dear friends, but leave room for God’s wrath, for it is written: ‘It is mine to avenge; I will repay,’ says the Lord.’

Romans 12:19

All Glory to God!

I want to thank Scott Gilbert, Sidney Lampton Morris, and Eric Herschman for believing the truth and fighting for justice

Apparently I didn’t hit the post button yesterday. Haven’t really used social media in 3-4 yrs really. But I did cut my grass, and I’m back”

He also addressed members of the media shortly after being acquitted, offering an emotional response to the verdict and reflecting on the toll the case has taken.

“They got it right. And I give all the glory to God. I give all the credit to my lord and savior, to [my legal team]. I think they did an amazing job of portraying the truth,” DiBiase said.

“Seven years of being slandered and made to be something that is completely false has about torn my family apart, but we’re strong. And I’ve had so many friends and so much family that have come around us. And I’m proud that we’ve walked through this. And I’m so thankful that it’s over.”

A long and difficult chapter has officially come to a close.