A major development has surfaced in the ongoing legal case involving Ted DiBiase Jr.

According to reports, a Mississippi judge denied a motion on Tuesday, March 17 that sought to have DiBiase Jr.’s charges dismissed.

The ruling came after the prosecution officially rested its case, allowing the trial to move forward on all counts.

DiBiase Jr. is currently facing multiple serious charges, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud and theft concerning programs with federal funds, as well as wire fraud, money laundering, and additional theft-related offenses tied to federally funded programs.

The very next day, the defense also rested its case, bringing both sides to that stage of the proceedings.

If ultimately convicted, DiBiase Jr. could be facing significant consequences. The maximum possible sentence tied to the charges could reach up to 185 years in prison.

The case centers around allegations that DiBiase Jr., along with several co-conspirators, illegally obtained federal funds from government assistance programs.

Among those cited are the Emergency Food Assistance Program and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.

Prosecutors allege that the former WWE star then used the misappropriated funds for personal purchases, including a home, a boat, and a vehicle.

More updates on the situation are expected as the case continues to unfold.

(H/T: WJTV)