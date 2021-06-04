Former WWE star Ted DiBiase Jr. recently spoke with WrestleZone about his father, Ted DiBiase, and the work he has been doing with rising NXT talent Cameron Grimes. DiBiase Jr. discusses a potential return to the sport, which he admits he misses dearly. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Looks back on his last run in wrestling and reveals that he’d be happy to return:

I was an employee, I was there to do my job, and I’m not saying that in a way that like, ‘Oh, nobody did anything for me.’ Was I angry? Yeah at times, because I wanted it. I’m hungry, I’m a hard-ass worker, and I was like, ‘Teach me.’ And so again that’s what we want to do for guys now, but I wish I could have had more of a chance there. I’m not trolling, I’m just saying, I wouldn’t be opposed to going back one more time. I miss it so much. I don’t see that happening at all. But just doing this alone and seeing my dad back on TV and how much fun and is having conversations, it’s been like, oh man, it’s creeping back in. It’s just, once it’s in you, it’s in you.

Says he’s very proud to be the son of the Million Dollar Man: