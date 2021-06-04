Former WWE star Ted DiBiase Jr. recently spoke with WrestleZone about his father, Ted DiBiase, and the work he has been doing with rising NXT talent Cameron Grimes. DiBiase Jr. discusses a potential return to the sport, which he admits he misses dearly. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Looks back on his last run in wrestling and reveals that he’d be happy to return:
I was an employee, I was there to do my job, and I’m not saying that in a way that like, ‘Oh, nobody did anything for me.’ Was I angry? Yeah at times, because I wanted it. I’m hungry, I’m a hard-ass worker, and I was like, ‘Teach me.’ And so again that’s what we want to do for guys now, but I wish I could have had more of a chance there. I’m not trolling, I’m just saying, I wouldn’t be opposed to going back one more time. I miss it so much. I don’t see that happening at all. But just doing this alone and seeing my dad back on TV and how much fun and is having conversations, it’s been like, oh man, it’s creeping back in. It’s just, once it’s in you, it’s in you.
Says he’s very proud to be the son of the Million Dollar Man:
Until that point, I had done all I could to distance myself from being ‘the Million Dollar Man’s son’, which now I’m so proud to be, but I needed to know that I could do it [on my own], right. So it was hard for me to own but I could tell you right now, that would be a different story today. And there would be more pride and more understanding, with time comes maturity and there’s a lot of things I would have done different, looking back hindsight. But yeah, I could see a positive. The positive is, I know what I did wrong. I didn’t make it my own. And what you have to learn is, you gotta learn how to control the controllables. But with the un-controllables, you gotta learn how to respond to those. It was like me trying to become something, or me pushing something away or almost trying to have this inner tug of war with myself. I didn’t want the fans to associate that [title] with me. I wanted them to see me be Ted DiBiase Jr., Theodore Marvin DiBiase Jr. The positive is, once we realize the weaknesses in our life, we can begin to fix them and you turn them into strengths. You do as much as you can to improve on weaknesses but you operate in your strength zone and own what you got.