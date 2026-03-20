Ted DiBiase Jr. is speaking out publicly for the first time after being cleared of all charges.

As noted, DiBiase Jr. was found not guilty on March 20 in the Mississippi welfare fraud case, bringing an end to a lengthy legal battle. Following the verdict, the former WWE Superstar addressed members of the media outside the Thad Cochran United States Courthouse in Jackson, Mississippi. Footage of the interaction was later released by 16 WAPT News.

DiBiase Jr. didn’t hesitate to express both relief and gratitude when asked for his immediate reaction.

“I believe they got it right and I give all glory to God. I give all the credit to my Lord and Savior, to Sidney Lampton, Scott Gilbert, Eric Hirschman. I thank them. They did an amazing job of portraying the truth. Seven years of being slandered and made to be something that is completely false has torn my family apart, but we’re strong. I’ve had so many friends and so much family that have come around us. I’m proud that we’ve walked through this and I’m so thankful that it’s over.”

A long road finally comes to an end.

When asked whether he ever doubted the outcome of the case, DiBiase Jr. made it clear that he placed his faith above all else throughout the process.

“I left it in God’s hands and whatever the verdict was today, I was okay with it. Man makes his plans, God directs his steps.”

He was also asked to describe what was going through his mind at the exact moment the not guilty verdict was read.

“It still hadn’t sank in. It’s just been so long that this cloud has lived over me. I’m just grateful for it to be over. I’m grateful that I get to go home to my children and I will remain with them.”

Before wrapping up, DiBiase Jr. shared a grounded and surprisingly lighthearted outlook on what comes next, while also addressing those who doubted him during the ordeal.

“I don’t know. I might go cut my grass today. I’m going to live again and I’m going to continue to serve people because that really is who I am. I do care about every Mississippian. To all the doubters or haters or people that have maybe had false information and not all the information, I forgive you, and I love you too.”