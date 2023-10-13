Ted Dibiase recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Everybody’s Got a Pod.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about Dusty Rhodes making the best with the polka dots outfit during his WWE run. Here are the highlights:

On Ken Patera:

“I like Ken, but he’s just. He’s just. He’s just a different guy. He is just a different guy. I don’t know, man. I don’t know. I mean, I never had any problems. There are not too many people I ever had a problem with anyway. And I tried to get along with everybody, just for business’ sake. There’s not too many people like, I can’t even think of anybody that I said, well, I hated that person. I don’t know about that. But Ken, I mean, he was one of the strongest guys ever. And all of that, the amateur things that he did, you know, or I think highlight. I think he was an okay worker. I wouldn’t put him as being the world champion.”

On Dusty Rhodes making the best with the polka dots:

“And again, to your point, Dusty puts on this polka dot outfit and his new sidekick is Sapphire. But I’m going to tell you what. Dusty took that ball and he ran with it and it got over.”

