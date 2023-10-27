Ted Dibiase recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Everybody’s Got a Pod.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about WCW having more reality-based storylines than WWE in 1996. Here are the highlights:

On WCW blending reality and storyline with Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth:

“Well, I don’t know, and I’ll be honest with you, back then, at that time, I didn’t know any of that. I didn’t know any of what was going on. And I didn’t want to know. Be honest with yourself. I didn’t delve into that. I knew Hulkster and I knew I knew Savage but it wasn’t one of those things. I didn’t know either one of them well enough to sit down and have a conversation like that with them.”

On WCW being more realistic while WWE was more cartoonish:

“I’m not sure, to be honest with you. One big thing with all these guys who, without them even thinking about it. Oh, the fact that they’re a wrestling star to Vince McMahon, all of those, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, all those guys, Hulk, me, all those guys, the thing that put them on the map, the thing that made them recognizable characters was Vince McMahon and the WWF. And now these guys are jumping ship for whatever reason and going to do their own thing. Okay. The one thing. What Vince McMahon was still able to do was create new characters. Yes. But no new characters were being created in WCW. You follow me. And to that point, once that angle, that initial surprise, all these new guys and established WWF stars are now WCW stars. Well, now do something with them. Now, what to make.”

