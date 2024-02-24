WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase spoke about the allegations made against Vince McMahon on the latest edition of his Everybody’s Got A Pod program. Check out what the Million Dollar Man had to say about the situation below.

Admits he’s sad to hear about the allegation against his old boss:

I’ve been kind of sad recently with all the stuff going on with Vince. That’s heart-wrenching, really. … It’s a double-edged sword there.

Wonders what McMahon’s children are thinking when they read the allegations:

It makes me wonder — what are his children thinking when they read that stuff?” DiBiase continued. “The Million Dollar Man is going to say this: there are some things money can’t buy, and money cannot buy integrity.

