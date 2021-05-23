Last week, Ted Dibiase appeared on WWE NXT to distract Cameron Grimes long enough for Jake Atlas to pick up the win.
They will have a Million Dollar Face-Off on Tuesday. “The Million Dollar Man” sent a message to Grimes via Twitter:
“I just love the smell of cold, hard cash, don’t you? Last week, Cameron Grimes couldn’t take the pressure of being in the presence of the Million Dollar Man. Cameron, you and I will come face-to-face in what I call the Million Dollar Face-Off. Just remember, Cameron. Everybody’s got a price for the Million Dollar Man.”
.@WWE Hall of Famer @MDMTedDiBiase and @CGrimesWWE will finally meet face-to-face this Tuesday during a Million Dollar Face-Off on #WWENXT at 8/7 C on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/Y8GrRKwj3w
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 22, 2021