The following press release was issued announcing that WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase will be hosting an 80s Wrestling Night at the New Jersey state fair this Saturday (August 14th) from the Sussex County Fairgrounds in Augusta, New Jersey. Full details can be found below.

WWE Hall of Famer “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase will be appearing at The New Jersey State Fair This Saturday Night 8/14 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds in Augusta, NJ from 6-9PM. He will be hosting 80’s Wrestling Night at the NJ State Fair, sponsored by The Wrestling Collector Pro Wrestling Superstore in Stockholm, NJ. Proceeds to benefit the Agricultural Division. Autograph photos, own item autographs, and photo ops will be available.