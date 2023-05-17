Ted DiBiase doesn’t have any regrets about not being a world champion in WWE.

The Million Dollar Man spoke on this topic during the inaugural episode of his “Everybody’s Got A Price” podcast, where he explained that he always knew he would be a top guy because he fit perfectly into Vince McMahon’s vision of professional wrestling.

I don’t think that I ever heard him (Vince McMahon) say ‘I think you could be the champion. Even the world champion isn’t really the world champion. Because it’s a show. It’s a story. We’re telling a story. For me, the way I always looked at it was if I’m going to be a heel, I’m going to be a top guy.

DiBiase adds that the most important thing to him in his career was being over with the crowd, which took precedence over holding a championship in WWE.

The most important thing is being over and making the crowd hate me as much as I possibly could…I saw where Vince was taking wrestling. Getting over for me was more important than having a belt.

In a recent interview, DiBiase revealed that he had signed a legends contract with WWE. You can read his comments on that here.

