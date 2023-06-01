Ted DiBiase has had an incredible noteworthy pro-wrestling career, but at 69-years old the former superstar is dealing with the repercussions.

The Million Dollar Man spoke on this topic during the latest edition of his Everybody’s Got A Pod podcast, where he revealed some unfortunate news about having severe brain trauma, a condition that badly affects his short-term memory.

I’m dealing with this, and this is legit. I don’t have Alzheimer’s, and I don’t have dementia, but they said, ‘Ted, you save something, we simply call it severe brain trauma.’ I said, ‘Really?’ I only wrestled for maybe 20 years. I’m not surprised I might have a little brain trauma. What it affects is my memory. They say it’s easier to remember something I did 40-50 years ago, but the short-term memory, it’s bits and pieces.

DiBiase then reflects on his 20+ year career and how he wrestled seven days a week with no days off.

Having had almost a 20-year active career, I physically wrestled almost 20 years, there were no days off, it was seven days a week until I went to the WWF. Even then, when I first started, it was three straight weeks on, 21 days, 21 cities, and then you’d go home for a week. Then, they eventually changed it to 10 on, three off, four on, three off, so you were home a little more. I thank God I’m still here.

