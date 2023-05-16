Ted DiBiase discusses his current work with WWE.

The Hall of Famer revealed during a Q&A session with Monopoly Events that he is on a legends contract with his old company and is available to answer the call whenever they need him.

I had a blast (in my stint with NXT). I’m on what they call a Legends contract. So I make myself available to them and I’m at their disposal if they should happen to call me any time and it’s rare, so that was one of those rare times when they called me.

This very thing happened with DiBiase a couple of years ago when he got involved with rising stars Cameron Grimes and LA Knight in NXT. The Million Dollar Man explains how his pairing with Grimes came together.

They said, ‘Look, we’ve got one of our young guys here. His name is Cameron Grimes, who legitimately invested in the stock market and hit big and over night, you know, got a whole lot of money and so we’ve come up with this storyline where we’re gonna have him start acting like you’ and then have me come along, for example, he’s in a jewelry store and he’s buying a watch and so he holds up this beautiful gold Rolex, it’s diamond-studded and everything and I walk up behind him and I hold up this diamond bezel watch that is just diamonds everywhere and I say, ‘Nice watch kid. But it’s not a million dollar watch’ and then I go (does signature laugh) and walk out the door and just leave him going (upset) and it’s I continue to do things. Anyway, we just had fun with it for a while and it actually went a little longer than they anticipated that it was gonna go because it basically got over so well.

While DiBiase was very complimentary of Grimes he also gave a shout out to LA Knight for having similar skills.

But yeah, when L.A. Knight got involved, I saw the skill that he had as well. The focus first was on Cameron Grimes but I saw the talent in L.A. Knight and I mentioned that to a couple people and they said, ‘Yeah, we know’ and this has helped bring that out in him too and obviously, he’s moved on up.

DiBiase’s son, Ted DiBiase Jr., recently plead not guilty in a scandal charge that could land him in prison for decades. You can read that full story here. Check out the Million Dollar Man’s interview below.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)