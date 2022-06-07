WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase recently spoke with Inside The Ropes about a wide range of pro-wrestling-topics, which included the Million Dollar Man recalling his exit from WWE in the 90s, and how he wishes he had a conversation with Vince McMahon at the time prior to going to WCW. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How he regrets not talking with Vince at that time:

“I should have gone in and seen him and sat down with him, but I sent him a letter. In hindsight, I should have gone in man to man and done it that way. But I went [to WCW] and left there, then when my ministry started in 2000.”

Says he patched things up with Vince and they’re all good now:

“I didn’t have anything to do with wrestling for a while, then I got an opportunity to go back and I finally got a chance to sit down with Vince and said, “I should have come and talked to you.” He was okay with it, we mended the fence and it has been mended ever since.”