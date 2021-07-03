During a recent interview with Bullet Cast WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase spoke about his Million Dollar Man character, and how it was created by Chairman Vince McMahon. DiBiase also talks about the perks of playing the role, like staying in nicer hotels and flying first class. Highlights are below.

How Vince McMahon created the Million Dollar Man character:

When they showed me what the dollar sign would look like, I said, ‘that’s okay.’ Initially, the one that they had, if you look at the belt, there is the great big one, and then there is a smaller one. The smaller one was going to be the [main plate]. I said, ‘That won’t work.’ They made it bigger. I tell everybody, Vince McMahon created this character. When I sat and talked with Vince, he said, ‘Ted, I have an idea that’s never been done in wrestling before and you’re the guy that fits the bill. You interview well and carry yourself well. Until you sign a contract with me, I can’t tell you what it is because if I tell you, I’ve given away a great idea and you can run somewhere else to do it.’

On getting to fly first-class and staying at the nicest hotels:

I had to have enough confidence in Vince to say, ‘Okay, I’m your guy’ and that’s what I did. When he laid it out for me and said I would be flying first-class everywhere and staying at the finest hotels and having limo service, [I was like] pinch me. He said, ‘I think I can make you one of our hottest deals of all time.’ I said, ‘In the dressing room and out.’ There might have been a little jealousy, but most guys looked at it like, ‘If I had that opportunity, I’d take it.’ I already had a lot of respect from my peers for my ability in the ring.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)