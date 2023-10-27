Ted Dibiase recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Everybody’s Got a Pod.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about why the Million Dollar Title was created for him in WWE.

“But, that’s the bottom line: I never got the world title. Well, and again to appease me, so to speak, that’s why I created my own title. And here’s the thing. The Million Dollar championship, I mean, I carry that thing now and there are so many fans. They said, ” I want to take a picture with the Million Dollar belt. And so they do. And so it’s kind of like, but the thing that made people hate me back then was I was so arrogant. It was like. I don’t need your stinking championship. I’m going to declare myself the champion. And you wrestle me for my belt and it’s perfect. My belt is going to look better, and it’s going to be more and more expensive than any other belt in wrestling history. And it’s storytelling. And What it got me was a whole lot of heat, you know? What an arrogant person he is, and that was the whole point of giving me heat. And if you’re, if you’re a heel, that’s what you want to keep your heat. If you want to be able to go in the ring, have a match with a guy like Hulk Hogan. And even if you get beat, you keep your heat. You know, and it’s like and that was the thing for me. It was like, no matter how many times I wrestled whoever, people were just going to continue to hate me. And that was the whole idea.”

