Ted Dibiase recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Everybody’s Got a Pod.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about working with the 1-2-3 Kid (Sean Waltman) leading up to his match with Razor Ramon at WWE SummerSlam 1993 and more. Here are the highlights:

On putting over the 1-2-3 Kid as part of the build-to Razor Ramon match:

“Because of how it was done, it didn’t hurt me. It didn’t take any heat off of me, you know, because of the way it was done. You know, the little confrontation with Razor, you know, which would set up a future match. And then, and then the way that, I mean, I said it’s obvious to everybody in the crowd that I had the Kid beat and I’m like a jerk, right? Like, you’ll see how easy this is. And then he hooks me, and it’s just, you know. Yeah. You couldn’t have done it any better, you know what I mean, in terms of pop. And even when it was laid out, I said, this will be great. They are going to pop. And they did.”

On his thoughts on 1-2-3 Kid’s work:

“I liked it. I mean, you know, and everything changes. It’s kind of like if you were to watch my father’s era of pro wrestling, wow. I mean, it’s got you talking about a lot more and less action. A high spot was called a high spot because they were mostly down on the mat.”

On Jim Cornette:

“Jim Cornette, you talk, you talking about, I don’t know if he talked more on TV or off the TV, But, I mean, I thought he was a great manager. I never had an issue with him. I never did, you know?”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.