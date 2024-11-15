“Call Me Ted” is now available to stream for members of the MAX subscription platform.

The six-episode documentary series focuses on the life and career of former World Championship Wrestling owner and founder of CNN, TNT, TBS and other cable networks, Ted Turner.

After being released on Wednesday, the business mogul surfaced on social media on Thursday to comment on the highly-anticipated docuseries.

“Warner Bros. Discovery certainly knocked it out of the ballpark with this intimate and revealing biopic about my life,” Turner wrote via X. “I’m grateful, honored and humbled by all the contributors who took time to share stories and observations.”

Watch the official promotional trailer for "Call Me Ted" on MAX

