A new docuseries on the controversial Teddy Hart will premiere on Tuesday, November 22 via Peacock.

As seen below, the trailer for the “Dangerous Breed: Crime. Cons. Cats.” docuseries was released today. It remains to be seen how many episodes will air. It was first reported back in February how WWE and Blumhouse Media were involved in the project, but they are not referenced in the trailer.

The docuseries was created from footage shot by Canadian filmmaker Frederick Kroetsch. This was originally set to be a reality about Hart, which Kroetsch worked on for ten years, but plans changed.

The official synopsis for the project reads like this:

“After accumulating years of footage, Frederick is shocked when multiple women whom he has been filming alongside Teddy, describe disturbing accusations of sexual misconduct behind the scenes. As Teddy defends himself against growing allegations, his protege and ex-girlfriend Samantha Fiddler, goes missing. With Samantha’s family desperate for answers, Frederick reexamines the footage and seeks out the people closest to Samantha, leading to a dramatic current day confrontation with Teddy Hart.”

The 42 year old Hart has made appearances for WWE, Impact Wrestling, MLW, GCW and numerous promotions in his lengthy career, which began back in 1995. He has not wrestled since December 2020. Hart has also found himself wrapped up in multiple legal issues and controversies in the last decade, including four arrests in 2020. Those charges were strangulation resulting in bodily harm, drug possession with intent to distribute, and others.

Below is the full trailer for the docuseries:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.