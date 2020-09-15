Indie superstar Teddy Hart continues to face legal troubles.

According to PW Insider, the former MLW Middleweight champion was sentenced to a ten-day imprisonment in Richmond County Jail on September 10th, but was arrested yet again after being incarcerated.

Earlier this year Hart was charged with possession with the intent to sell of a schedule III narcotic, and was later arrested in March for violating his house arrest. On March 26th an incident occurred between himself and ROH women’s division star Maria Manic, which led to another arrest and a charge of strangulation.

Hart’s legal issues date back to 2014 where he was accused of sexual assault and was wanted on those charges in Canada, but they were dropped in 2016.

