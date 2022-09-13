WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently joined Wrestling Inc. for an in-depth conversation about some hot-button topics around the industry, including his thoughts on CM Punk following the Second City Saint’s rant at the AEW ALL OUT media scrum.

Long broke down Punk’s most famous promo ever, the pipebomb, and gave his thoughts as to whether it was scripted or real. Highlights from the interview ca be found below.

Says he never saw anyone give Punk a script for the pipebomb, and is convinced that it was real:

“If that was scripted or written then I know nothing about it. I never saw anybody give him any papers, you know what I mean? Any scripts to read. Like I said, there may be things that are done backstage, sometimes people don’t know, but I pretty much think it was a shoot. It was real.”

How he’s never heard anyone speak like that on live TV:

“Everybody was kind of looking at each other like, ‘Did he just say that?’ Because this was all brand new. We never had anybody to go out on live TV and to just go off on a rant like that and just speak their mind. So it was all brand new. It was all something that we’d never experienced and we’d never heard. So we’re like, ‘Man, this is too much.’”