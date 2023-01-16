CM Punk’s future in wrestling remains unclear following his reported backstage fight with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks after AEW’s All Out pay-per-view. He was stripped of the World Title and suspended. It’s been reported that he’s in talks with AEW about a contract buyout, something he has pushed for.

Punk’s first hiatus from wrestling was in 2014 before going to AEW after he told Vince McMahon he was going home only for Vince McMahon to release him.

While speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long gave Punk props for being able to walk away from pro wrestling.

“CM Punk was no druggie. He was no alcoholic guy. He saved his money. He owns a bunch of apartment buildings in Chicago. So, CM Punk is a guy that could do that because he could walk away from the business and it wouldn’t faze him at all.”

Quotes via SportsKeeda