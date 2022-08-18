WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently joined MuscleManMalcolm for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on Vince McMahon retiring and why he always gave such a unique introduction to The Undertaker. Highlights from the interview are below.

On his unique way of introducing The Undertaker:

“One time I was sitting down and we were talking to Vince. And Vince wasn’t really talking to me, he was talking to someone else. And they went out and they introduced somebody. Well Vince stopped them and said ‘No, no. You have to make my stars mean something. So when you introduce them, give them some razzle dazzle.’ And I heard that, and that’s all I needed. I just went and gave that for The Undertaker. I brought that game. That came from me.”

What he thinks about Vince McMahon retiring:

“Vince has been there a real long time. He’s very creative, very smart. I hope the company survives without him, because Vince was the rock right there. He kept everything together. He’s going to be missed, that’s all I can say. He’s the reason that I’m where I am today. He really took care of my career. I owe it to nobody but Vince McMahon.”

