During a recent interview with SportsKeeda Wrestling, former WWE manager/SmackDown GM Teddy Long discussed his thoughts on Ronda Rousey, who recently lost the SmackDown Women’s Title to Charlotte Flair last week on SmackDown.

“She’s just not a wrestling person to me. Great woman in person, I had a chance to meet her one time at one of the WrestleMania’s.”

Long’s co-host Mac Davis feels that Rousey “lost some of her shine” and her love for the sport is not showing.

Long agreed with this, “That’s exactly how I feel. I don’t think she cares anything about our business. I don’t think she takes professional wrestling serious. I think with her, it’s all about Ronda Rousey. She’s one of the people I think would go into business for themselves. Like I said, great person but this business is different. You gotta take this real serious.”

Quotes via WrestlingNews.co