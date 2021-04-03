During his appearance on WINCLY, Teddy Long spoke on what he thinks it takes to be a good authority figure in wrestling. Here’s what he had to say:

I think what makes an authority figure pop is that the authority figure gives the people what they want. My thing is this, if people came to that arena and spend their hard-earned money to see a good show, then I want them to be happy. I want them to go home happy, and I want them to be able to talk to their neighbors and everybody and say, ‘Hey, I went to see SWE last night and brother, did I have a great time.’ Now not only do I want to make the people happy but sometimes I have to make the wrestlers happy too because sometimes they’re in a situation that they can’t get out of, but I can straighten it out for them. So I just want to make everybody happy and have a great show, and when you leave there, I want you to be entertained, talking about it when you get home and letting everybody know when they come back, I’ll be there and, ‘why don’t you come with me?

Credit: WINCLY.