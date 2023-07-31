Speaking to Sportskeeda, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long talked about the feud between Nick Aldis and Cody Rhodes.

They feuded in 2018, leading to Rhodes beating Aldis at All In to win the NWA World Heavyweight Title only for Aldis to regain it later that year.

Rhodes is currently a top star in WWE while Aldis has interest from WWE while on the free agent market with plans to bring him in on a trial basis as a producer.

Long thinks there’s money in Aldis to be made and pitched the company to go back to the feud.

“I think that there’s still money in Nick Aldis, I think they should be using him on TV. I agree he could go to “NXT” and be a great trainer, but he ain’t ready for that, there’s still money in this guy man, why waste him down there? Put him on TV and put him in a good story with somebody. “They gotta build the guy, so don’t give him to Cody right away. Let him make a name for himself there, let him get some credibility there, let him build him, and then slide him into Cody and you stop by Cody one day and say, ‘Hey, I ain’t forgot about you,’ and then keep on walking.”

