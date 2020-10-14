On an episode of HannibalTV, Teddy Long discussed the time he was brought to wrestler’s court with the Undertaker as judge. He was caught selling Viagra to the wrestlers in the back. He didn’t have anyone representing him during the trial, so he was given Mae Young. He explains that he nearly had the case won, but Mae Young slipped up in the end.

“So Undertaker was the judge, and so they took me to Wrestler’s Court twice and the first time they took me to Wrestler’s Court was because I was selling Viagra to the boys. So, they were gonna try and give me this big sentence about the Viagra so I didn’t have no lawyer, so I ended up having to get Mae Young – God rest her soul. Mae Young was my lawyer and, so, when I took Mae Young in there with me to Wrestler’s Court to defend me, we almost had my case won and Mae Young yells out and she says, ‘Niagara’ instead of Viagra, so that was a [discrepancy] right there so that’s how I lost my case and, so, I ended up having to buy a bunch of beer and a bunch of food and stuff. That was part of my sentence but, Wrestler’s Court was pretty good. I just enjoyed watching other people but they got me twice.”

(Transcript credit: postwrestling.com)

