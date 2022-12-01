WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently spoke with Sportskeeda about a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, most notably how he hopes that Randy Orton, who has been out of action for some time due to injuries that now require surgery, listens to his doctors if they tell him to not wrestle. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he hopes Orton makes the right decision regarding his career:

Randy Orton, a great friend of mine, too, had a lot of great times with him there. I just hope Randy makes the right decision, you know. There are people like Edge, Kurt Angle, that said [sic] they wouldn’t come back once they found out they had injuries and the doctors told them it’d be dangerous for them to return to the ring, and they came right back.

On the importance of Orton listening to his doctors: